Fla. Man Fights Pfizer's Escape Bid For Chantix Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (December 21, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- Pfizer Inc. shouldn't be allowed to escape a proposed product liability class action accusing it of selling Chantix, a medication designed to help people stop smoking, which was allegedly tainted with a carcinogen, a Florida man told a federal court on Monday. The pharmaceutical giant's "lengthy" motion to dismiss is a "self-serving" "puff-piece" that raises legal arguments previously rejected by a federal court in unrelated multidistrict litigation over similar carcinogens found in blood pressure medication, said Juan Abreu, the lead plaintiff in the Chantix lawsuit. "Simply stated, plaintiff and other class members did not get what they paid for," Abreu said...

