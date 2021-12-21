Ropes & Gray Plans LA Office, Adds Paul Hastings PE Atty

By James Mills (December 21, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP is bringing in a former longtime Paul Hastings LLP private equity partner to help launch a new Los Angeles office in early 2022. Los Angeles will be Ropes & Gray's third office in California and 12th worldwide. The exact location of the Los Angeles office has yet to be announced, but it will have 11 attorneys, including three partners, and more attorneys likely will be added in the coming months, the firm said. "We view this as a great opportunity and one we've been looking at for a long time," Greg Davis, managing partner of the firm's West...

