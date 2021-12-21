FTC Demands Divestment Before Blessing Gas Station Deal

By Nadia Dreid (December 21, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- Global Partners will ditch seven Connecticut gas stations in order to escape Federal Trade Commission claims that its proposed pickup of 27 Wheels-brand stations would be bad for competition in the state, the agency revealed Monday. The divestment will assuage the FTC's concerns that energy supply company Global Partners was grasping too firm a foothold in the state and allow the sale of the remaining Wheels gas stations, owned by Richard Wiehl, to go forward. "Left unremedied, this transaction would have significantly increased concentration in a number of retail gasoline and diesel markets in Connecticut, enabling the merged firm to increase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS