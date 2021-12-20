DLA Piper Hit With $180M Malpractice Suit From Investor

By Dave Simpson (December 20, 2021, 11:23 PM EST) -- DLA Piper committed malpractice when it failed to recognize that the plaintiff in a suit against its client Link Motion, a Chinese firm focused on smart car technology, did not have standing to sue, a Link Motion investor said in a $180 million New York federal court derivative complaint Monday. Investor China AI Capital Ltd. said Monday that it is bringing the suit on behalf of Link Motion, formerly known as NQ Mobile Inc., because DLA Piper's actions rendered the company incapable of defending its own rights and caused it to lose $180,400,000. The firm did not immediately respond to requests...

