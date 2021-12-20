Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DLA Piper Hit With $180M Malpractice Suit From Investor

By Dave Simpson (December 20, 2021, 11:23 PM EST) -- DLA Piper committed malpractice when it failed to recognize that the plaintiff in a suit against its client Link Motion, a Chinese firm focused on smart car technology, did not have standing to sue, a Link Motion investor said in a $180 million New York federal court derivative complaint Monday.

Investor China AI Capital Ltd. said Monday that it is bringing the suit on behalf of Link Motion, formerly known as NQ Mobile Inc., because DLA Piper's actions rendered the company incapable of defending its own rights and caused it to lose $180,400,000.

The firm did not immediately respond to requests...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!