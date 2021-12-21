In Rare Move, Albright Stays 5 Cases For PTAB Reviews

By Britain Eakin (December 21, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, who oversees the nation's busiest patent docket, has granted five requests to pause infringement litigation while the Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews an oil drilling patent that DynaEnergetics has asserted in all five cases. In orders entered on the case dockets Monday — without accompanying opinions explaining his reasoning — Judge Albright agreed to grant all five motions to stay pending the PTAB's completion of G&H Diversified Manufacturing's post-grant review of DynaEnergetics' patent, which covers a perforating gun system used in the oil and gas industry. DynaEnergetics Europe GmbH and DynaEnergetics US Inc. sued a subsidiary of...

