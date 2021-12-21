Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maine Asks 1st Circ. To Uphold Medical Pot Residency Rule

By Sam Reisman (December 21, 2021, 9:39 PM EST) -- Maine's cannabis regulator and an in-state medical marijuana trade group filed concurring briefs this week urging the First Circuit to find that the dormant commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution does not apply to the federally illegal cannabis industry.

Kirsten Figueroa, the commissioner of Maine's Department of Administrative and Financial Services, argued that the constitutional doctrine, which limits states' power over interstate commerce, could not be used to strike down a Maine law requiring that dispensaries be owned by in-state residents.

"Federal executive policy notwithstanding, Congress has exercised its commerce clause power to shutter the interstate market for marijuana," Figueroa wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!