ECJ Says Consumer Rules Exempt National Contract Laws

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 21, 2021, 3:12 PM GMT) -- Europe's highest court ruled Tuesday that the bloc's directive protecting against unfair contracts does not apply to terms that are supported by separate national laws after two Greek customers sought to set aside loan agreements that had been converted into Swiss francs. The European Court of Justice gave an advisory judgment clarifying that the EU's consumer protection directive, and in particular its clauses prohibiting unfair terms in consumer contracts, preclude any terms that are separately allowed under national law. The court also held that member states are free to pass their own national consumer protection legislation in order to give consumers a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS