Pensions Watchdog Warns UK Trustees Over Board Diversity

By Martin Croucher (December 21, 2021, 2:34 PM GMT) -- The retirement savings watchdog urged trustees on Tuesday to do more to improve the diversity of the people sitting on their boards, in an attempt to avoid what it describes as group-think. The Pensions Regulator said it has set up an industry working group to formulate best practice for recruiting trustees and would share its findings with other U.K. watchdogs in a bid to "make a difference right across the financial landscape." The watchdog said this year that research suggested that 80% of trustees in Britain are men, and that most of those are white. David Fairs, executive director of regulatory policy at...

