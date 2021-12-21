Cleta Mitchell Latest To Move To Block Jan. 6 Panel Subpoena

By Justin Wise (December 21, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- Conservative attorney Cleta Mitchell has moved to block the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection from receiving some of her phone records, claiming their release would amount to an improper intrusion on her work as an elections lawyer and violate her constitutional rights. The motion entered in D.C. federal court Monday seeks to block the panel's subpoena issued to AT&T for records that would shed light on Mitchell's communications between November 2020 and January 2021. It makes her the latest target of the committee's probe to seek court intervention to quash a subpoena, joining figures including former White House...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS