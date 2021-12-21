White & Case, Skadden Steer SPAC Deal For $2.4B Air Taxi Biz

By Benjamin Horney (December 21, 2021, 10:56 AM EST) -- Private equity-backed special purpose acquisition vehicle Zanite will merge with Embraer's urban air mobility business Eve, in a transaction that carries an enterprise value of about $2.4 billion and was built with help from respective law firms White & Case and Skadden, the companies said Tuesday. Under the terms of the transaction, UAM LLC — which does business as Eve — will combine with Zanite Acquisition Corp., with the resulting business taking the name Eve Holding Inc. and listing on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a statement. Embraer, a Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, will remain a majority stockholder in Eve...

