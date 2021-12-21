Meitar-Advised Cyber Authorization Biz Nabs $75M In Series C

By Emma Whitford (December 21, 2021, 1:48 PM EST) -- Israeli cybersecurity startup PlainID, advised by Meitar, announced Tuesday that it has raised $75 million in a financing round led by private equity firm Insight Partners, as the company moves to speed up product development and boost its marketing strategy. Founded in 2014, PlainID offers so-called identity access management, or IAM, technology that helps companies and organizations manage who has access to sensitive information, according to a press release. The Series C round brings the company's fundraising total to $100 million. In addition to Insight Partners, PlainID brought in capital from Israeli investor Itai Tsiddon, co-founder of the app development company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS