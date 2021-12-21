10th Circ. Urged To Block IRS' Pot Dispensary Summonses

By Theresa Schliep (December 21, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- A marijuana dispensary told the Tenth Circuit the IRS should be blocked from enforcing summonses that seek the dispensary's sales reports and other data, saying the information requests would enforce an unconstitutional law denying tax benefits to pot businesses. The Tenth Circuit should undo a Colorado federal court's decision allowing the Internal Revenue Service to proceed with summonses of Standing Akimbo LLC in its efforts to enforce Internal Revenue Code Section 280E, the dispensary told the appeals court in a brief Monday. That tax code provision — which denies tax deductions for marijuana businesses and others that violate the Controlled Substances...

