Attys Take Kitchen Sink Approach In Fighting Jan. 6 Charges

By Cara Bayles (January 5, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- When then-President Donald Trump announced his Jan. 6 "stop the steal" rally, Anthony Antonio made plans to drive for 13 hours from Illinois to Washington, D.C., considering it "a patriotic gesture," according to his attorney, Joseph Hurley. Thomas Webster, pictured above in a video from Twitter, has been charged with several felonies for attacking a Metropolitan Police officer during the Capitol riot last year. He is claiming self-defense. (Criminal complaint, U.S. v. Webster) Days after the siege of the U.S. Capitol, Antonio offered to be available for Trump's second impeachment hearing, thus showing "that ordinary people can be lured into going...

