Data Management Biz Cohesity Files Confidentially For IPO

By Emma Whitford (December 21, 2021, 3:23 PM EST) -- California-based data management company Cohesity said Tuesday that it has filed confidential plans with U.S. regulators for a proposed initial public offering. In a brief statement, Cohesity Inc. — which is backed by Softbank Vision Fund — said that it filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO and that the price range and volume of shares it will sell is yet to be determined. "The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," the company said. Under Securities law, companies can file IPO...

