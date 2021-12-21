Microsoft's $19.7B Nuance Buy Gets Unconditional EU Nod

By Bryan Koenig (December 21, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- European Union antitrust officials gave their unconditional clearance Tuesday to Microsoft Corp.'s plan to buy Nuance Communications Inc. for an enterprise value of $19.7 billion, finding no risk of anti-competitive harm to markets including for transcription software, cloud services and PC operating systems. The European Commission described a detailed review of the transaction first announced in April, having examined horizontal overlaps between the companies in transcription software markets, the links between Microsoft's cloud computing and the transcription software that Nuance provides for health care providers, and how data gleaned from that transcription software can be used. "Based on its market investigation,...

