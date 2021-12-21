Pot Seed Entrepreneurs Say They Were Cut Out Of Co.

By Katryna Perera (December 21, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- California cannabis company Next Green Wave Holdings LLC and its CEO have been sued in California state court by the owners of another cannabis company, who allege they were cut out of a business deal when their proprietary seeds and intellectual property were transferred to another cannabis company without their consent. The suit, filed Friday in Fresno County Superior Court, alleges that Next Green Wave CEO Michael Jennings started NGW and schemed to wholly obtain the value of Loud Seeds — a cannabis brand and seed bank — while cutting out the plaintiffs, who allegedly were his business partners. According to...

