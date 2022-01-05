Cryptocurrency Co. Fights Asset Manager's IP Theft Suit

By Silvia Martelli (January 5, 2022, 1:45 PM GMT) -- A cryptocurrency wallet provider has hit back at a digital asset investment manager, denying in a High Court defense that it stole its employees and intellectual property and accusing the company of misrepresentation during talks over its potential acquisition. Blockchain Luxembourg SA has argued that it rightly terminated negotiations with Crypton Digital Assets Ltd. because the asset manager made false statements about its trading capability and products. Blockchain set out its case in a defense filed at the court on Dec. 12, which has now been made public. The two companies were in negotiations for Blockchain to invest in or acquire Crypton,...

