CSAA Says It Wants Out Of Vegas Van Crash Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (December 21, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- A CSAA Insurance Group unit told a Nevada federal court that it should not have to defend negligence lawsuits over a May 2019 collision between a man transporting American Airlines employees and a pickup truck driver, citing three exclusions in the man's personal automobile policy. An insurer is suing American Airlines, saying it has no duty to defend or indemnify the driver of a van, which was carrying airline employees, that crashed and resulted in injuries. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) According to the declaratory action CSAA General Insurance Co. filed Monday, Gilberto Garcia was driving three American Airlines employees in a Ford...

