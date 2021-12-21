Mo. Distillery Urges 8th Circ. To Revive TM Suit Coverage Row

By Shawn Rice (December 21, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- A Kansas City, Missouri, distillery told the Eighth Circuit on Tuesday to resurrect its coverage suit with Cincinnati Insurance Co. over defense costs spent for two trademark infringement suits, arguing it is being "penalized for strategic decisions" made in the suits over the distillery's monogram-label whiskey. Jacob Rieger & Co., owner of the distillery, says Cincinnati can't escape coverage for the two dismissed trademark infringement suits — one filed by a competitor of Jacob Rieger in Oregon federal court and a second one filed by Jacob Rieger's sister company, GSP Licensing LLC, in Missouri federal court. Prenotice costs in defending Domaine...

