Court Approves $4.2M OT Deal For Giant Eagle 'Team Leaders'

By Matthew Santoni (December 21, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday approved a $4.2 million settlement between grocery chain Giant Eagle and "team leaders" at its grocery stores and GetGo convenience stores over allegations of unpaid overtime. Attorneys from Conway Legal, Shavitz Law Group and Levin Sedran & Berman will get $1.4 million of the settlement fund, while nearly 3,000 current and former employees titled "team leaders," "assistant store leaders" and similar jobs will get up to $1,000 each to settle claims that the Pittsburgh-based grocer had misclassified them as exempt from overtime in violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage laws in...

