Top UK Insolvency Litigation Cases To Watch In 2022

By Joanne Faulkner (January 1, 2022, 10:02 PM GMT) -- The increasing popularity of the still-new company voluntary arrangement system and the consequences of the end of economic support during the COVID-19 outbreak are poised to dominate insolvency courts in the year ahead. Retail restructurings, an unstable energy market and director misconduct are all poised to keep practitioners busy. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top insolvency issues and cases expected to test England's courts that lawyers will be watching in 2022. Companies continue to test new processes The U.K.'s Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act introduced new tools in 2020 with the aim of bringing more flexibility into the country's...

