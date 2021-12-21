Ill. Judge Refuses To Block Chicago, State Vax Mandates

By Celeste Bott (December 21, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday denied a group of Chicago city workers' bid for a preliminary injunction blocking the city and state from enforcing their respective COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates, saying there was credible evidence to justify both policies from public health experts. U.S. District Judge John Lee said he stood by his earlier ruling rejecting the workers' push for a temporary restraining order, in which he said he relied on the Seventh Circuit's finding in a similar case, Klaassen v. Trustees of Indiana University. In Klaassen, the appellate court rejected a similar vaccine challenge based on the U.S....

