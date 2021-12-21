Immigration Court Data Shows Backlog Tops 1.5 Million Cases

By Mike LaSusa (December 21, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- The backlog of cases pending in the U.S. Department of Justice's immigration court system continues to break records, topping 1.5 million cases for the first time ever last month, a Syracuse University research organization reported Monday. Data published by Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse shows the backlog at the court system run by the DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review grew by more than 70,000 cases in November, reaching a new all-time high of nearly 1,560,000. "There hasn't yet been a historical period where that number has gone down," TRAC research associate professor Austin Kocher told Law360. "Trends being what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS