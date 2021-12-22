Pet Store Chain Challenges Illinois Animal Purchase Law

By Celeste Bott (December 22, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- A pet store chain sued the state of Illinois in federal court Tuesday challenging the constitutionality of change to state law passed earlier this year barring the purchase of pets using credit, saying between 50% and 80% of its sales involves consumer lending to finance the purchase of dogs from its stores and affiliated breeders. Furry Babies Inc., which has locations in Illinois and Indiana, claims the "companion animals" subsection added to Illinois' Sales Finance Agency Act — which bars any licensee under the law from making any installment loan for the purpose of buying a cat or dog — violates...

