Canada Reaches Accord With S&P Global On IHS Markit Deal

By J. Edward Moreno (December 22, 2021, 3:13 PM EST) -- Canada's antitrust regulator has reached an agreement with S&P Global Inc. to resolve competition concerns related to its proposed purchase of IHS Markit Ltd., which include the divestiture of certain IHS assets, the agency said Tuesday. As part of the agreement with Canada's Competition Bureau, S&P said that it would sell IHS' Oil Price Information Services business, including its PetroChem Wire, and its coal, metals and mining information business. The U.S. Department of Justice in November ordered the divestiture of the same assets in order to approve the purchase. Canada approved News Corp. as the buyer of the Canadian operations of...

