Pennsylvania Justices Say Victims' Rights Amendment Invalid

By Matthew Santoni (December 21, 2021, 10:15 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania said Tuesday that a Victims' Rights Amendment to the state constitution that had been on the 2019 ballot should have been broken up into multiple questions because it made multiple changes that couldn't be combined into a single vote. A 6-1 majority of the justices said that the amendment, also known as Marsy's Law, could have and should have been put to voters as multiple questions, since the additional rights and powers it afforded victims of crime would have affected other rights of the accused, and weren't so interdependent that they had to be voted on...

