8th Circ. Ruling Clarifies Bankruptcy Rent Cap Guidance

By Brian Shaw (December 22, 2021, 12:04 PM EST) -- Only a few bankruptcy practitioners are unfamiliar with Section 502(b)(6) of the Bankruptcy Code.[1] Waves of retail bankruptcies over the past decades have ensured that is the case, and the general application of Section 502(b)(6)'s limitations on the allowance of landlord claims against bankruptcy estates is generally noncontroversial. Less familiar, particularly within bankruptcy cases, is the effect Section 502(b)(6) has on the balance of the landlord's underlying, substantive state law claim for breach or termination of a lease once it's reduced by application of Section 502(b)(6)'s cap. Simple questions, such as whether the balance of the state law claim is viable...

