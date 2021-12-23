The Most-Read IP Law360 Guest Articles Of 2021

Law360 (December 23, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- (iStock.com) While the nascent nonfungible token marketplace's intellectual property landscape was the hottest topic this year, Law360 guest experts also dug into the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex decision, how the West Texas "rocket docket" affects inter partes review, and a wide variety of statistical analyses concerning patent litigation and prosecution. Jan. 6 10 Patent Prosecution, Litigation Practice Trends From 2020 2020 spurred ingenuity in inventions fighting COVID-19 and patent practice, including increases in litigation and inter partes review petitions, attention to artificial intelligence patents, and the U.S. Supreme Court's refusal to address patent eligibility, say attorneys at WilmerHale. March 19...

