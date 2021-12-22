Longtime Steptoe Atty, International Trade 'Pioneer' Dies At 79

By Justin Wise (December 22, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- Richard O. Cunningham, an eminent international trade attorney who spent five decades at Steptoe & Johnson LLP, where he represented clients in everything from free trade negotiations between governments to litigation in major import relief cases, has died at 79. Steptoe & Johnson announced his death on Tuesday, calling the attorney a "larger-than-life force" in the international trade field who brought "great prominence" to the firm. Steptoe said Cunningham died on Nov. 26; the firm did not offer information about the cause of his death. A native of Washington, D.C., Cunningham in 1968 earned his law degree from George Washington University,...

