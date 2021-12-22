What DOJ's Cyberfraud Initiative Means For Health Cos.

By Deborah Gersh, Christine Moundas and Andrew O’Connor (December 22, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco recently announced a Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice targeting companies that fail to meet government cybersecurity standards.[1] Under the initiative, the DOJ's Civil Division's Commercial Litigation Branch plans to utilize the False Claims Act to pursue government contractors and grant recipients for misrepresenting their cybersecurity practices or falling short of the government's cybersecurity standards. After Monaco's announcement, acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton explained that the new initiative will focus specifically on at least three areas of accountability: failing to comply with cybersecurity standards, misrepresentation of security controls and practices, and...

