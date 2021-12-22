First Republic Wants Wealthy Customer's Theft Suit Tossed

By Sarah Jarvis (December 22, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- First Republic Bank Inc. has hit back against a customer's suit alleging the bank was negligent when allowing his ex-employee to steal millions of dollars, arguing among other things that the claims are time-barred and the customer's ex-employee was authorized to access the accounts. First Republic argued in a memorandum supporting its Tuesday motion to dismiss that the account agreements required plaintiffs LD Management LLC and Michael Lukacs to bring all of their claims within one year of accrual. But the latest attempt at an allegedly fraudulent transaction according to the October complaint happened in July 2020, the bank said, noting that the...

