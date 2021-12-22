Roku Rival Urges Federal Circuit To Overturn PTAB Loss

By Tiffany Hu (December 22, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has been asked to look into the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's rulings that struck down two patents covering touch-screen technology challenged by Roku Inc., with the patent owner arguing the board misinterpreted both key claim terms and prior art. In an opening brief filed Tuesday, Universal Electronics Inc. said the PTAB erred in finding claims in two of its patents to be invalid for being obvious due to a combination of earlier patents, including a patent known as Herz, which relates to remotely controlling electronics. Among other things, Universal Electronics said the PTAB erred in failing to...

