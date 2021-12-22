No Proof Bitcoin 'Inventor' Owed Friend, Juror Tells Law360

By Carolina Bolado (December 22, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- The estate of computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman had only two jurors on its side in its attempt to get bitcoins from self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright, who had the support of the remaining members of the jury over six days of deliberations, according to one of the jurors. Attorneys for Ira Kleiman, who represents his brother's estate, couldn't come up with enough evidence to convince the jury that Dave Kleiman was involved in developing the technology or mining bitcoins, according to the juror, who asked to remain anonymous. "They never proved to me without a shadow of a doubt that he was...

