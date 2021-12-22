Chelsea FC Owner Settles Libel Claim Over Putin Book

By Silvia Martelli (December 22, 2021, 4:43 PM GMT) -- Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has settled his libel suit against the publisher and author of a bestselling book about the modern Kremlin, after a London court ruled on Wednesday that some passages were defamatory. Journalist Catherine Belton's best-selling book, Putin's People, will clarify that there is no evidence that Abramovich bought Chelsea Football Club on Vladimir Putin's orders to gain influence in Britain, the book's publisher, HarperCollins, said on Wednesday. The publisher made the statement after saying that a settlement had been reached by the two sides in the High Court dispute. Belton wrote in her book in 2020 that Abramovich "was...

