Property Developers Mum On Waiver Lose £6M Fraud Row

By Christopher Crosby (December 22, 2021, 1:30 PM GMT) -- Two property developers lost their £6 million ($8 million) fraud lawsuit accusing investors of bribery in connection with a real estate project when a London judge on Wednesday criticized their "serious" failure in withholding the fact that they had agreed to waive all claims. Abner and Grazyna Solland should have declared that they had signed a legal waiver releasing claims against a lawyer, who has since died, in efforts to finance the development of an upmarket property in central London, Master Timothy Bowles said at the High Court. The judge overturned an earlier court order that allowed the Sollands to serve their...

