Bitcoin 'Inventor' Loses Bid To Nix Suit Challenging Claim

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 22, 2021, 12:16 PM GMT) -- A London court rejected an attempt on Wednesday by an Australian computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin to nix parts of a lawsuit brought against him by a crypto non-profit organization seeking to debunk his claim. Judge Paul Matthews ruled at the High Court that Craig Wright — who claims to be the pseudonymous inventor of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto — cannot strike out parts of a suit filed against him by a California-based non-profit, Crypto Open Patent Alliance. The court ruled that the sections that Wright was seeking to have excluded as irrelevant — references to evidence presented...

