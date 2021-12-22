Feds Fine Bilgari $1.3M Over Cracker Barrel Stock Buy

By Nadia Dreid (December 22, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- Bilgari Holdings will pay a $1.3 million penalty to escape claims that it flouted federal law by buying two batches of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock without giving the Federal Trade Commission the proper heads up, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed Wednesday. That is, as long as the D.C. federal judge who was assigned the agency's lawsuit and accompanying settlement agreement signs off on the deal. The complaint was filed at the behest of the FTC, which has accused Bilgari Holdings — a holding company that contains big-name subsidiaries such as Steak 'n Shake and Maxim magazine — of...

