Weil, Orrick Rep As Skillsoft Pays $525M For Codecademy

By Benjamin Horney (December 22, 2021, 1:46 PM EST) -- Education technology company Skillsoft, represented by Weil Gotshal, will pay roughly $525 million in cash and stock to pick up Orrick-advised Codecademy, which provides an online learning platform that teaches users technical skills like coding, the companies said Wednesday. The acquisition gives Skillsoft's portfolio a business that serves about 40 million registered users and features programs in 14 different programming languages, such as JavaScript and CSS, according to a statement. Formed in 2011 and based in New York, Codecademy enables users to learn technical skills in areas like web development, data science and cybersecurity, according to the company's website. Jeffrey R....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS