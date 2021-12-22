NJ Firm Archer Announces January Headquarters Move

By Nick Muscavage (December 22, 2021, 2:44 PM EST) -- After working out of its Haddonfield, New Jersey, headquarters for nearly five decades, Archer & Greiner PC announced that it will be moving its hub to a new office in Voorhees, New Jersey. Archer & Greiner PC's new headquarters in Voorhees, New Jersey. Archer, which has been based in its Haddonfield office since 1973, announced the move on Tuesday. The firm expects that the doors will open in January 2022 for its new headquarters in Voorhees, which is about 17 minutes down the street from its current location. The new 72,342-square-foot space, located at 1025 Laurel Oak Road in Voorhees, was...

