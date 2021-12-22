Reed Smith-Advised Health Care SPAC Makes $75M Offering

By Emma Whitford (December 22, 2021, 3:19 PM EST) -- Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., a blank-check company focused on the health care sector, began trading on the public markets Wednesday after raising $75 million in an initial public offering. Represented by Reed Smith LLP and underwriters' counsel Greenberg Traurig LLP, Gardiner Healthcare, or GHAC, offered 7.5 million units at $10 each. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant. The stock and warrants will ultimately list separately on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "GDNR" and "GDNRW." Underwriters led by Chardan Capital Markets LLC also have a 45-day option to buy an additional 1.125 million shares,...

