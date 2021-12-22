Ga. Judicial Panel Hands Over $24.8M In Fed. Funds To Courts

By Emily Sides (December 22, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- A committee of Georgia's council of state judges on Wednesday dedicated more than $24.8 million to judicial circuits around the state, funding that represents the first round of grants from a $110 million pool of COVID-19 pandemic-related federal funds that Gov. Brian Kemp allocated to the state's court system in October. An ad hoc committee of the Judicial Council of Georgia announced that it had approved the funding for circuits from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The first round of funds, which will be handed to circuits on Jan. 1, was selected from applications that were received from Nov. 10...

