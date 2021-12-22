2nd Circ. Sends Light Fixture IP Suit To Fed. Circ.

By Dani Kass (December 22, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has handed over an intellectual property dispute involving copyright, trademarks and design patent claims covering lighting fixtures to the Federal Circuit, saying those patent claims give the D.C.-based court jurisdiction. The New York-based appeals court on Tuesday said it will be up to the Federal Circuit to decide whether Hudson Furniture Inc. properly won an injunction against Lighting Design Wholesalers Inc., which does business as Alan Mizrahi Lighting, and owner Alan Mizrahi in an interlocutory appeal. "The existence of a single claim created by federal patent law is sufficient to trigger the Federal Circuit's exclusive appellate jurisdiction over...

