Man's Fentanyl Abuse Absolves Pharmacy, Pa. Justices Say

By Matthew Santoni (December 22, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- The family of a man who died of a fentanyl overdose can't sue the pharmacy that dispensed the drugs because of a common-law doctrine that says plaintiffs can't recover damages from the results of their illegal acts, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled Wednesday. The 5-2 majority held that Scranton, Pennsylvania-based Sheeley's Drug Store was shielded by the in pari delicto doctrine, sometimes known as the wrongful conduct rule, because Cody Albert had been committing an illegal act when he abused a prescription fentanyl patch and fatally overdosed. "While the result here may seem harsh, this lawsuit — where a plaintiff...

