House Dems Press DHS On Foreign Spouses' Work Permits

By Mike LaSusa (December 22, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- A group of nearly two dozen Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to speed up processing of work authorization requests filed by spouses of certain foreign workers. The lawmakers, led by Rep. Deborah Ross, D-N.C., spotlighted the economic harms resulting from monthslong delays faced by H-4 visa holders, who are spouses of specialty workers granted H-1B visas, and L-2 visa holders, who are spouses of executives transferred to the U.S. with L-1 visas. "The vast majority of H-4 and L-2 workers are highly educated women, many of whom are employed in STEM...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS