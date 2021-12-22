Entrust Energy's Ch. 11 Back On Track After ERCOT Deal

By Leslie Pappas (December 22, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- Houston energy retailer Entrust Energy Inc. is back on track with its Chapter 11 plan of liquidation after resolving an objection from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and getting a nod from a bankruptcy judge. ERCOT, the state's grid operator, will get post-confirmation standing to object to certain claims in exchange for its support of the plan, Entrust told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur of the Southern District of Texas at a virtual hearing Wednesday. "I appreciate everybody reaching a deal," Judge Isgur said. "Sort of makes for a nice Christmas for everybody, doesn't it?" Entrust had been forced to...

