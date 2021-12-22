Russia Creating Fake Gas Scarcity In EU, Ukraine Oil Co. Says

By Bryan Koenig (December 22, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- Ukraine's state-owned energy company asked European Union competition officials Wednesday to intervene against Gazprom, accusing the Russian government-controlled energy giant of cutting off the natural gas spigot to Europe in an anticompetitive attempt to pressure the EU to sign off on a controversial pipeline. Naftogaz's complaint to the European Commission is seeking "immediate measures to normalize the situation" it says Gazprom has created as it tries to "create an artificial deficit of gas" to force EU officials to expedite the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is meant to connect Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea. Naftogaz said it's asking for...

