Judge Wary Of Ousted EPA Advisory Board Members Bias Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (December 22, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge cast strong doubts on the bid by two fired U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advisory board members' to "reconstitute" membership of the agency's scientific committee they previously served on, saying the likelihood they would be among those selected "is speculative at best and seems unlikely." U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly asserted this view during a teleconference hearing Wednesday in S. Stanley Young and Louis Anthony Cox Jr.'s request for a preliminary injunction, or in the alternative, a partial summary judgment. Judge Kelly contended that they cannot obtain an injunction without sufficiently establishing that they would likely suffer...

