Pa. Justices OK GM Refund But Nix 2001 Net Loss Carryovers

By Maria Koklanaris (December 22, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's net loss carryover deduction is severed from the state tax code for the tax year 2001, but even without that deduction, General Motors still gets a 2001 corporate tax refund on due process grounds, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court said Wednesday. Pennsylvania's Supreme Court affirmed the Commonwealth Court's decision to remand a refund issue back to the Board of Finance and Revenue, which it instructed to calculate a refund for GM. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) In a split decision that included two dissents and partly affirmed and partly reversed a lower state court, the highest court in Pennsylvania said that the Commonwealth of...

