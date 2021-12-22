LendUp To Shutter Lending Program To Resolve CFPB Action

By Elise Hansen (December 22, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- LendUp Loans has agreed to shutter its lending program to settle a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit alleging deceptive marketing practices, according to documents filed in California federal court. The CFPB and LendUp Loans LLC on Tuesday said they had reached a settlement deal that permanently bars LendUp from providing any extension of credit or holding any ownership interest in a lending venture. The company also can't collect on certain loans or sell the right to collect payment on those loans, the filing said. The deal comes just a few months after the CFPB lodged its suit in September. Both parties...

