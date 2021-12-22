Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Decries McGirt 'Havoc' But Finds For Feds On Mining

By Andrew Westney (December 22, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- Oklahoma lost its bid for an injunction to block the federal government from regulating coal mining on tribal lands in the state Wednesday, with a federal judge saying that the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision has led to legal "havoc" but that the high court ruling and statutory language may doom Oklahoma's suit.

The state filed a complaint in July claiming that efforts by the Interior Department's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement to regulate Oklahoma coal mining rely on an incorrectly decided 2020 Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which held that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation was...

